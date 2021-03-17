Report: Chiefs to sign free agent OG Kyle Long

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, former Bears OG Kyle Long, who recently came out of retirement, is set to sign with the Chiefs on a one-year deal worth up to $5 million. Long stepped away from the game in 2020, taking the season off in order to focus on his body and recovery from previous injuries. He last played during the 2019 season, starting four games before being placed on injured reserve with a hip injury. Listed at 6-6 and 315 pounds, Long is fully-recovered from the aforementioned injury.