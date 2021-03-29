Report: Chiefs to sign former Seahawks DT Jarran Reed

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Chiefs are set to sign former Seahawks defensive tackle Jarran Reed. Reed was a late addition to the free-agent pool after Seattle and the veteran defensive tackle couldn’t come to an agreement on a restructured contract. He has appeared in 72 total games with the Seahawks, starting 63 games. During that span, he has recorded 194 total tackles, 22 sacks, 22 tackles for loss, 3 forced fumbles, 2 fumble recoveries and 58 QB hits. Pairing Reed with Chris Jones is a no-brainer. This move will make the interior pass rush in Kansas City among the best in the NFL

