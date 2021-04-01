Report: Chiefs to sign former Saints FB Michael Burton

The Kansas City Chiefs remain hard at work during the 2021 free agency period, this time adding a fullback to the roster.

According to Kansas City Star beat writer Herbie Teope, the Chiefs are signing former New Orleans Saints fullback Michael Burton on a one-year deal. Andy Reid’s team continues to be one of the few that still uses a fullback and they needed a replacement for recently-retired fullback Anthony Sherman.

Burton entered the league as a fifth-round draft pick with the Detroit Lions back in 2015, playing with them for just two seasons. He’s since played for the Chicago Bears, the Washington Football Team and most recently the Saints.

#Chiefs are signing fullback Michael Burton to a one-year deal, according to a source. Burton played for the Saints last season. — Herbie Teope (@HerbieTeope) April 1, 2021

Burton is a true fullback, listed at 6-foot and 240 pounds. During his career, he has just 15 carries for 29 yards. He is sure-handed, though, recording 13 receptions on 17 targets for 81 yards and a touchdown.

In 2020, Burton played 29% of the special teams snaps and 19% of the offensive snaps with the Saints. If he’s more than a camp body in Kansas City, look for Burton to make his biggest mark on special teams. He has 13 career tackles and a fumble recovery on special teams during the course of his career.

