Report: Chiefs to sign former Patriots OL Joe Thuney to 5-year deal

The Chiefs are officially on the board, signing former Patriots OL Joe Thuney to a five-year deal worth $80 million according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Thuney was viewed as the top free-agent interior offensive lineman available during this free agency period. The Chiefs had clear needs all over the offensive line after Super Bowl LV and Thuney now gives Kansas City a versatile interior lineman, with experience play guard and center during his professional career. In the past two seasons, Thuney has played over 2,000 snaps, surrendering just 33 total pressures.