Report: Chiefs to sign former Patriots OL Joe Thuney to 5-year deal

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Chiefs are officially on the board, signing former Patriots OL Joe Thuney to a five-year deal worth $80 million according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Thuney was viewed as the top free-agent interior offensive lineman available during this free agency period. The Chiefs had clear needs all over the offensive line after Super Bowl LV and Thuney now gives Kansas City a versatile interior lineman, with experience play guard and center during his professional career. In the past two seasons, Thuney has played over 2,000 snaps, surrendering just 33 total pressures.

Recommended Stories