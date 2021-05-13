Report: Chiefs sign 2 players from rookie draft class

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Charles Goldman
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Kansas City Chiefs draft picks have begun to report to team facilities for rookie minicamp, which begins on Friday.

Now that these players are officially in the building, the team will make things official and have them put pen to paper on their rookie contracts. According to reports from former Houston Chronicle beat writer Aaron Wilson, the Chiefs have signed two of their six players that were selected in the 2021 NFL draft.

The first two players to ink deals with Kansas City are second-round LB Nick Bolton out of Missouri, who was the Chiefs’ first pick from this class. Also signing his contract was a sixth-round pick, Tennessee OL Trey Smith.

Each player has agreed to a standard four-year contract at the current rookie wage scale, locking them to the Chiefs through the 2024 season. Bolton’s contract is worth a total of $5.8 million and includes $1.6 million in signing bonus. Smith’s deal is worth $3.8 million and includes a $130K signing bonus. Bolton will carry a cap hit of just over $1 million in 2021, while Smith’s cap hit will come in at just under $700K.

Obviously, it’s important to get these guys under contract early and get them shifting their attention from the business side of getting draft to the football side. They’ll get a chance to make their first impressions on the coaching staff during rookie minicamp and that’ll go a long way toward determining their outlook for the 2021 NFL season.

List

Chiefs 2021 schedule with game-by-game score predictions

Recommended Stories

  • Watch Eagles’ 2021 NFL draft class arriving for rookie minicamp

    Eagles' 2021 NFL draft class arriving for rookie minicamp

  • Chiefs to sign former Marshall CB Jaylon McClain-Sapp

    Another undrafted free agent addition by Kansas City that flew under the radar.

  • Chiefs to sign former Texas Tech DB Thomas Leggett

    Another undrafted free agent seems to have inked a deal with the Kansas City Chiefs.

  • SportsBeat KC: The Kansas City Chiefs look forward to the challenge of 2021 schedule

    The Chiefs open their regular-season slate with against playoff teams.

  • Brett Veach: Eric Stonestreet has seen Chiefs’ 2021 schedule

    Stonestreet is part of an elite inner circle who has already seen the Kansas City Chiefs' schedule.

  • COVID-19 in Ontario: Ford extends stay-at-home order until June 2

    Ontario's stay-at-home order has been extended across the province for two more weeks, until June 2.

  • ‘You are going to die’: Kansas City driver in high speed chase faces assault charge

    The victim told police that the driver, of Kansas City, North, allegedly rammed her vehicle off the road, busted out her window and pointed a gun at her.

  • Report: Dolphins filed waiver claim on former Lions RB Kerryon Johnson

    Report: Dolphins filed waiver claim on former Lions RB Kerryon Johnson

  • Kansas City Chiefs 2021 NFL schedule

    Here is the 2021 NFL schedule for the Kansas City Chiefs. Week 1: vs. Cleveland Browns Week 2: @ Baltimore Ravens Week 3: vs. Los Angeles Chargers Week 4: @ Philadelphia Eagles. Week 5: vs. Buffalo Bills Week 6: @ Washington Week 7: @ Tennessee Titans Week 8: vs. New York Giants. Week 9: vs. Green Bay Packers Week 10: @ Las Vegas Raiders Week 11: vs. Dallas Cowboys Week 12: Bye Week 13: vs. Denver Broncos. Week 14: vs. Las Vegas Raiders Week 15: @ Los Angeles Chargers Week 16: vs. Pittsburgh Steelers Week 17: @ Cincinnati Bengals Week 18: @ Denver Broncos

  • Cleveland Browns 2021 NFL schedule

    Here is the 2021 NFL schedule for the Cleveland Browns. Week 1: @ Kansas City Chiefs Week 2: vs. Houston Texans Week 3: vs. Chicago Bears Week 4: @ Minnesota Vikings. Week 5: @ Los Angeles Chargers Week 6: vs. Arizona Cardinals Week 7: vs. Denver Broncos Week 8: vs. Pittsburgh Steelers. Week 9: @ Cincinnati Bengals Week 10: @ New England Patriots Week 11: vs. Detroit Lions Week 12: @ Baltimore Ravens Week 13: Bye. Week 14: vs. Baltimore Ravens Week 15: vs. Las Vegas Raiders Week 16: @ Green Bay Packers Week 17: @ Pittsburgh Steelers Week 18: vs. Cincinnati Bengals

  • NFL.com analytics has Vikings winning 8.4 wins in 2021

    Frelund had the Vikings as the third team in the NFC North with 8.4 projected wins.

  • Three Alternatives to Medina Spirit

    Medina Spirit is the horse to beat in Saturday's Preakness Stakes, but Matt Bernier identifies three logical alternatives to the heavy favorite. (Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports)

  • CJ McCollum calls Lakers-Warriors in play-in tournament a 'TV gold mine'

    CJ McCollum thinks Lakers-Warriors in play-in is a 'TV gold mine,' and doesn't like Warriors chances against Lakers.

  • Blame game begins as Afghanistan situation worsens

    The U.S. and NATO military withdrawal may still be in its early phases, but the finger-pointing over who will be to blame for losing Afghanistan has already begun.

  • LaMelo Ball picked up an odd technical foul after incident with referee

    Ball was hit with a rather odd technical foul on Tuesday in a loss to the Nuggets.

  • Thursday night to bring best chance in 2021 to view elusive planet

    The middle of May will be a great time for stargazers of all ages to step outside after sunset to spot one of the most elusive planets in the night sky as it pairs up with Earth's celestial companion. Jupiter, Saturn, Mars, Venus and Mercury are the five planets in our solar system that are visible without the help of a telescope, but Mercury can be the most difficult of the bunch to spot. The tiny planet is often lost in the bright light from the sun, but several times a year, it appears in the evening or early morning sky. Even then, it is typically very dim and can be hard to spot. The middle of May will be the best time in all of 2021 to look for Mercury, according to EarthSky, particularly on Thursday, May 13, as the planet pairs up with the crescent moon after sunset. The moon will serve as an easy-to-spot reference point with the dim Mercury appearing just below and to the right of it. The celestial duo will be very low in the western sky, so people hoping to see Mercury may want to travel to a nearby location that has an unobstructed view of the horizon clear of trees or buildings. The moon will serve as an easy-to-find reference point to locate the dim planet Mercury on May 13, 2021. (AccuWeather) If cloudy conditions prevail on Thursday evening, skywatchers can look for Mercury each evening into next week, although the moon will appear farther and farther away each night making the planet a bit more difficult to find. CLICK HERE FOR THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP Saturday, May 15, will be another night to step outside and look to the western sky as the moon swings past Mars with the two appearing even closer than the moon and Mercury on May 13. The weekend may also bring a great opportunity to see a lunar phenomenon known as ‘earthshine.' Around the time that just a sliver of the moon is illuminated by the sun, onlookers may notice that the entire Earth-facing side of the moon is visible. Earthshine photographed shortly after sunset on Nov. 21, 2017. (AccuWeather) The dimly lit part of the moon is actually light from the sun reflecting off the Earth and hitting the lunar surface and is why the phenomenon is called earthshine. This is best seen during the evening or early morning twilight when the sky still appears dark but some light from the sun is still visible closer to the horizon. Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier, Spectrum, FuboTV, Philo, and Verizon Fios.

  • Gabe Rosado on orbital fracture injury

    Having himself dealt with an orbital fracture, boxer Gabe Rosado discusses Billy Joe Saunders’ gruesome injury against Canelo Alvarez.

  • NBA fines Pelicans VP David Griffin $50K after he blamed officials for Zion Williamson's broken finger

    Griffin believes that lax officiating resulted in Zion Williamson's injury.

  • Tennis-Murray 'deserves' French Open wildcard, says tournament director Forget

    Three-times Grand Slam champion Murray has fallen to 123rd in the world rankings after long injury lay-offs because of hip surgeries but Forget said the Scot, a Roland Garros finalist in 2016, could probably beat "half of the people in the main draw". Wildcard spots for the May 30-June 13 tournament have not been handed out yet, while the qualifying rounds begin on May 24.

  • ESPN's '144' WNBA bubble documentary at its best with raw players-only meeting access

    How cameras captured the raw emotion in a players-only WNBA meeting the night leagues boycotted games.