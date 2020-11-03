Report: Chiefs send DeAndre Washington to Miami Dolphins

Barry Werner

Another trade trickles in on Deadline Day and it involves the Miami Dolphins, again.

The Fish have acquired running back DeAndre Washington from Kansas City. Draft picks will also be exchanged in the deal.


Washington has played in one game for KC with three carries for five yards.

Overall in his NFL career, Washington spent the previous four seasons with the Oakland Raiders, rushing for 1,122 yards and seven touchdowns. He also had a receiving TD as a Raider.