Report: Chiefs rookie DE Mike Danna placed on injured reserve

The Kansas City Chiefs have placed rookie DE Mike Danna on injured reserve according to a new report.

ESPN’s Adam Teicher reports that the Chiefs have placed Danna on injured reserve on Saturday. Danna suffered a hamstring injury during the Chiefs’ Week 4 contest against the New England Patriots. He was first ruled questionable and subsequently ruled out of the game. Andy Reid did say that Danna’s condition was improving on Wednesday, but he didn’t participate in practice all week long.

With the new injured reserve rules, Danna will miss a minimum of three weeks before he’s able to return to action. NFL teams are allowed to bring back an unlimited number of players from injured reserve this season.

— Adam Teicher (@adamteicher) October 10, 2020





The depth that the Chiefs currently have at the defensive end position makes this an easy choice for the team. Taco Charlton and Demone Harris will likely see more action with Danna on the injured reserve list.

This transaction also clears a roster spot for CB Bashaud Breeland, who received a roster exemption until Monday. He needs to be activated to the 53-man roster from that exemption in order to be available to play on Sunday.

The fifth-round draft pick has been a standout player during his rookie season, recording seven combined tackles, one sack, and one tackle for loss in a rotational role. Danna is the second Chiefs rookie to be placed on injured reserve this season, joining CB L’Jarius Sneed. Hopefully, both players will have an opportunity to return to action sooner than later.