Report: Chiefs to release TE Sean Culkin

The Kansas City Chiefs have made a roster move, this time releasing a player to get the team back under the 90-man offseason limit.

According to ESPN reporter Field Yates, the Chiefs have released TE Sean Culkin from the team. Culkin recently made headlines after announcing that he’d become the first NFL player to have his full salary converted to Bitcoin. The only problem with his plan was that his salary in Kansas City was non-guaranteed. He signed a reserve/future contract with the team back in February ahead of Super Bowl LV.

Culkin signed with the Los Angeles Chargers in 2017 after going undrafted out of the University of Missouri. He played with the Chargers three seasons before landing on the Baltimore Ravens practice squad in 2020. He’s played in just 18 NFL games, catching two passes for 36 yards.

After the Chiefs drafted Duke TE Noah Gray in the fifth round of the draft, they had little need for the services of six tight ends. Culkin seemed to be the odd man out when they made that move. The team currently has five tight ends on the roster including Travis Kelce, Blake Bell, Nick Keizer, Evan Baylis and the rookie Gray. That should be more than enough bodies to get the team through training camp.

The team hasn’t officially signed any of their undrafted free agents yet, but will do that once they report to team facilities for rookie training camp later this week. When the players arrive and sign their contracts, this release should put the team under the 90-man offseason roster limit.

