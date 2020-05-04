Report: Chiefs RB, Super Bowl hero Damien Williams robbed at L.A. Airbnb

Kansas City Chiefs running back Damien Williams was robbed shortly after checking into a Los Angeles Airbnb rental home Saturday night, TMZ reports.

According to the report, three men broke in through the back door of the home and demanded money from Williams and his friends. The intruders surrounded and threatened the occupants but did not brandish weapons.

Suspects left with cash

The suspects got away with around $1,000 in cash, law enforcement sources told TMZ. Police are seeking surveillance footage to identify the suspects.

Neither Williams nor his friends were hurt in the incident, according to the report.

Williams was the leader of Kansas City’s running back committee during their Super Bowl run last season, tallying 498 yards on the ground and 213 receiving yards during the regular season.

He was a hero of the Chiefs’ Super Bowl victory over the San Francisco 49ers, scoring two late fourth-quarter touchdowns in the come-from-behind win while tallying 133 total yards from scrimmage.

