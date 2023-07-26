REPORT: Chiefs RB Deneric Prince took first-team reps at Wednesday practice

The Kansas City Chiefs’ stable of talented running backs may be in the middle of a training camp shake-up as head coach Andy Reid looks to maximize the ground game in 2023.

Reporter PJ Green of FOX4 News Kansas City reported on Twitter that darkhorse running back Deneric Prince received reps with the first-team offense on Wednesday, though he noted that many players get looks with the starters at this point in the training camp process.

#Chiefs RB Deneric Prince also getting a few reps with the 1s in team runs. Also a disclaimer that lots of players rotate in with first team reps. — PJ Green (@PJGreenTV) July 26, 2023

Nonetheless, Prince seems to be out-performing his undrafted pedigree, which bodes well for the Chiefs’ offense as they figure out which combination of backs will give them the best chance to win next season.

Prince will have to out-compete former first-round pick Clyde Edwards-Helaire, veteran Jerick McKinnon, and second-year sensation Isiah Pacheco to get carries in Kansas City’s offense. But, if Wednesday’s development is any indication, the Chiefs’ coaching staff has liked what they have seen from him.

