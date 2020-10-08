Report: Chiefs, Raiders COVID-19 tests show no new positive cases on Thursday

This is a good sign that the Kansas City Chiefs and Las Vegas Raiders will play their Week 5 game scheduled for this Sunday.

According to NFL Network reporter Tom Pelissero, the new czar of coronavirus test result reporting, the Chiefs and Raiders both turned up negative test results on Thursday morning. This is good news for both teams as they’d had potential exposures turn up recently.

Las Vegas, of course, put DT Maurice Hurst on the reserve/COVID-19 list earlier this week. Ahead of the Chiefs’ Week 4 game, practice squad QB Jordan Ta’amu tested positive for the virus and was also placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

The #Chiefs again had zero positive tests, per source. So did the #Raiders, who'd put one player on the Reserve/COVID-19 list earlier this week. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 8, 2020





Most recently, Patriots CB Stephon Gilmore tested positive for COVID-19 after facing Kansas City in Week 4. He was spotted in close contact with QB Patrick Mahomes on the field after the game.

The Chiefs and the Raiders aren’t out of the woods yet and they’ll still need negative results going into the weekend on Friday and Saturday. Those results will ensure this game gets played on Sunday. In the meantime, both teams will practice as scheduled on Thursday, under the enhanced measures mandated by the NFL after potential exposures.