Report: Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes wearing special orthotic for turf toe injury

Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes will battle through turf toe in the AFC Championship Game against the Buffalo Bills. He suffered the injury during the divisional playoff win against the Cleveland Browns, but it was largely overshadowed by him entering the NFL’s concussion protocol.

A new report from FOX Sports’ Jay Glazer has some new information on how the Chiefs are planning to protect Mahomes from worsening his toe injury during the game. Glazer dismissed the concussion issue as a non-factor heading into the AFC title game but said the team is “very concerned about” Mahomes’ toe.

According to Glazer, Mahomes’ left shoe will be equipped with a special carbon fiber orthotic that they’re hoping will protect the toe from further injury. This could cause some problems when it comes to his mobility, though. Carbon fiber is very rigid and doesn’t allow for the flexibility necessary for certain things. He could even have some trouble planting the foot and pushing off.

Check out the report from Glazer below, with some more information on the concussion situation as well:

The inside story on Patrick Mahomes injuries and good news for the Chiefs, Clyde Edwards-Helaire will be back in the line up for the #Chiefs today. @NFLonFOX #TBvsGB #NFLPlayoffs #Update #NFCChampionship pic.twitter.com/2VlLGxXdIx — Jay Glazer (@JayGlazer) January 24, 2021

It’s beginning to look like this toe injury is a little bit worse than initially let on by the team. Only time will tell whether it impacts Mahomes during the game. He could be dealing with limited mobility and a day throwing from the pocket or he could gut it out and look like his normal self out there. Let’s hope for the latter.

