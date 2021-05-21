Report: Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes ‘ahead of schedule’ on injury rehab, will participate in OTAs

Round 2 from Kiawah Island:

The Kansas City Chiefs begin their first of three sessions of Organized Team Activities (OTAs) on May 25th and a very important player is set to be healthy enough to participate in some capacity.

According to a new report from NFL Network’s James Palmer, Chiefs star QB Patrick Mahomes is ahead of schedule in his recovery from offseason surgery to repair a turf toe injury. The quarterback had surgery earlier this offseason to repair the injury suffered late last season that hampered Mahomes through the playoffs.

Mahomes already said he was ahead of schedule himself, but this report adds that Mahomes will participate in OTAs when they kick off later this month. He was previously not expected to be ready for any on-field work until training camp at the earliest. According to Palmer’s report, Mahomes will “do some stuff” but won’t be cleared to participate in full.

This wouldn’t be the first time that Mahomes made a quick recovery from an injury. He made a miraculous recovery from an in-season kneecap dislocation during the 2019 NFL season en route to Super Bowl LIV.

The key here is that the team protect their star quarterback from himself and his eagerness to get back out on the field. At the same time, if you take a look at Mahomes’ workout videos, it’s clear that he’s put a lot of work in when it comes to getting his body right for the upcoming season. If he’s truly ready to go, they shouldn’t put any restrictions or limits on him.

