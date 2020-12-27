Report: Chiefs QB coach Mike Kafka ‘drawing interest’ as prospective head coach

The Kansas City Chiefs are at the pinnacle of success in the NFL and because of that, they could lose a number of assistant coaches at year’s end. When you have a successful team, the coaching staff is pillaged by another team trying to replicate that success. That’s just how the cookie crumbles in the NFL.

Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy has been a hot name in the head coaching carousel for the last three seasons, but a new report says that another assistant could also end up as a candidate for a head coaching job in 2021. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Chiefs QB coach Mike Kafka is a “coveted” candidate and expected to interview for head-coaching vacancies.

Kafka, who played QB for Andy Reid with the Eagles, first joined the Chiefs’ coaching staff in 2017 as an offensive quality control coach. He worked his way up the ranks and has become one of the most respected QB coaches in the league after coaching Patrick Mahomes to such success during the early goings of his career.

Ahead of the 2020 season, the Philadelphia Eagles were reportedly interested in interviewing Kafka for their offensive coordinator vacancy. Reid shut that down and instead promoted Kafka, giving him the title of passing game coordinator in addition to QB coach. Unfortunately, there aren’t too many titles that could keep Kafka from a head coaching gig.

Of course, there are only so many jobs that will be available. Right now, the Detroit Lions, Atlanta Falcons and Houston Texans jobs are the only ones that are up for grabs with many qualified candidates across the league. It’s always possible that if Bieniemy were to get a head coaching job somewhere, Kafka would stick in Kansas City with a promotion to the offensive coordinator job. He also could go with Bieniemy in the same role. Even if he has to wait for an opportunity, it’d appear that Kafka is being groomed to become a head coach in the future.

List