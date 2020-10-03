Report: Chiefs practice squad QB Jordan Ta’amu tests positive for COVID-19
COVID-19 hasn’t just struck the Patriots and QB Cam Newton this morning. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Chiefs practice squad quarterback Jordan Ta’amu has tested positive for COVID-19 and will be added to the reserve list. While Ta’amu wasn’t expected to play in this game, his positive test is notable. Last week, Ta’amu simulated Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson for the scout team in practice. One can assume that in preparation for another mobile quarterback in Patriots quarterback Cam Newton, Ta’amu was likely also the scout team quarterback for the Chiefs this past week.