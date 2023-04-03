Report: Chiefs to play Bears in Germany in 2023

The NFL previously announced that the Kansas City Chiefs would be playing a home game in Germany in the 2023 NFL season. Now, there is a report on their opponent for that game.

According to ESPN Radio and NBC Sports Chicago’s David Kaplan, the Chicago Bears will be the Chiefs’ opponent when they head to Germany next season. There weren’t any specific details revealed in the report, such as an exact date, time and whether it’ll be played in Frankfurt or Munich, but the report does indicate that Chicago will be the opponent for Kansas City.

“In addition, I have learned the Bears and Chiefs are expected to play in Germany next season,” Kaplan said in a YouTube clip. “So, the Bears and Justin Fields get Patrick Mahomes and the defending Super Bowl champs. Again, they’re expected to play next fall in Germany.”

Here is the Monday edition of the REKAP – Rush Hour with ⁦@ChicagoBears⁩ news! Georgia DT Jalen Carter is at Halas Hall today. Plus, sources confirm the #Bears will be playing the @Chiefs in Germany next fall! Plus, all the sports news of the day! https://t.co/nXsux3AtxD — David Kaplan (@thekapman) April 3, 2023

This will be an exciting matchup for international fans with a number of intriguing storylines. You have a team on the rise in the NFC against an AFC powerhouse. The quarterback matchup alone should create plenty of intrigue among fans. There are also coaching and front office, elements at play that could add to the competition. The Bears are also being rebuilt by former Chiefs front office executive Ryan Poles. Kansas City’s new offensive coordinator is Matt Nagy, who was head coach in Chicago until he was fired following the 2021 NFL season.

The Bears currently lead the all-time series against Kansas City 7-6, so the Chiefs will have a chance to even the score this time around.

More NFL Draft!

Tennessee QB Hendon Hooker's first-round draft buzz is good news for Chiefs POLL: What is the Chiefs' biggest need in 2023 NFL draft? Washburn WR James Letcher Jr. to attend Chiefs' local pro day

Story originally appeared on Chiefs Wire