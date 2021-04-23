The Chiefs paid a high price to obtain left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. The Ravens get first-, third-, and fourth-round picks this year and a 2022 fifth-rounder from the Chiefs, while Baltimore sent its 2021 second-round pick and a 2022 sixth-rounder to Kansas City.

The Chiefs presumably didn’t give up that much for a one-year rental.

But Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that the Chiefs’ plan is for Brown to play out the final year of his deal.

“There’s no extension as part of this deal right now,” Garafolo adds.

Brown is due to make $3.384 million in base salary this season and count $3.6 million against the cap. The Chiefs could use the franchise tag on Brown to keep him off the free agent market next March.

The Texans ended up paying a premium price to keep Laremy Tunsil after trading two first-round picks for him. They signed Tunsil to a three-year, $66 million deal with $57.85 million guaranteed after waiting eight months to negotiate a new contract.

Report: Chiefs plan to let Orlando Brown play out final year of his deal originally appeared on Pro Football Talk