Report: Chiefs place C Daniel Kilgore, WR Demarcus Robinson on COVID list ahead of Super Bowl

The Kansas City Chiefs have placed wide receiver Demarcus Robinson and center Daniel Kilgore on the reserve/COVID list because of close contact exposure, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports.

They are the first players or coaches reported to have a potential exposure ahead of Sunday’s Super Bowl. Their status on the list does not mean that they are infected with COVID-19 and does not rule them out for Sunday’s game.

Report: Neither player tested positive

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports that neither player has tested positive and that if they continue to test negative this week, they would be available to play on Sunday. In the meantime, they won’t be available to participate in any in-person activities with the team.

Demarcus Robinson has reportedly landed on the reserve/COVID list on the Monday before the Super Bowl. (AP Photo/Brett Duke)

Kilgore is Kansas City’s backup center behind starter Austin Reiter. He played in seven games this season, making four starts.

Robinson was Kansas City’s fourth-leading receiver during the regular season, tallying 45 catches for 466 yards and three touchdowns. He played in all 16 games, including nine starts.

