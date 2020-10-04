Report: Chiefs, Patriots have received negative COVID-19 test results so far

So far, so good for the Kansas City Chiefs and the New England Patriots.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, both the Chiefs and the Patriots have received negative COVID-19 test results since QBs Cam Newton and Jordan Ta’amu both tested positive. Each team is doing additional point-of-care tests this morning and further negative test results are needed for the league to officially reschedule the game. This is a step in the right direction for both teams.

Facilities for Kansas City and New England have been closed since the positive test results. Players and staff will meet virtually today to go over the plan for the next steps in this process. The Patriots are still in Massachusetts after postponing travel arrangements. That’s the next logistical hurdle as the NFL typically doesn’t allow same-day travel for games.

The #Chiefs and #Patriots, still with plans to play Monday or Tuesday, are doing point of care tests this morning. Both teams have been clear since the two positives reported on Saturday morning. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 4, 2020





As for rescheduling the game, as of last night, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that NFL was leaning toward a Monday night double-header as opposed to playing the game on Tuesday. A Monday night game would be much more favorable for Kansas City in terms of a potential schedule crunch. When the game will be played will ultimately be determined by any forthcoming positive COVID-19 test results for each team.

We’re not out of the woods yet due to the typical incubation period for COVID-19. This is exactly what the league needed to see after the chaotic day on Saturday to keep this Week 4 game on track to be played. Now we await Sunday’s testing results. The first round of testing for the Patriots came back negative according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.