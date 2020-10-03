Report: Chiefs p-squad QB joins Cam Newton with positive COVID-19 test

Report: Chiefs also have QB who tests positive for COVID-19 originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Sunday's Patriots-Chiefs has been postponed due to a positive COVID-19 test for a quarterback, but Cam Newton isn't the only QB on those two rosters who has reportedly tested positive.

While Newton's reported test result was the driving force behind the game getting pushed to either Monday or Tuesday night, the Chiefs (in news with a much lesser impact) have also placed a QB on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

That quarterback? Practice squadder Jordan Ta'amu, an XFL alum who has yet to play a regular-season snap in the NFL.

It’s not just New England: #Chiefs practice squad QB Jordan Ta'amu has tested positive for COVID-19 and is being added to the reserve list, per me and @MikeGarafolo. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 3, 2020

Though the second-year player likely wouldn't have been active for the game, there's a certain irony in his positive test. He played the role of Newton in practices this week as Kansas City's scout team quarterback.

The Chiefs practice squad QB Jordan Ta’amu who has tested positive for Covid, runs scout team QB for the Chiefs. He was “Cam Newton” this week against the Chiefs starting defense. — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) October 3, 2020

Hopefully for the Patriots, Chiefs, and the league, no other positive tests come out -- as any further positive tests would likely scuttle plans for any Patriots-Chiefs game in the next few days.