Report: Chiefs, Orlando Brown Jr. not close to long-term deal

Chiefs coach Andy Reid said recently that long-term deals don’t happen “overnight.” The Chiefs, though, are running out of days and nights to get something done with left tackle Orlando Brown Jr.

Having used the franchise tag on Brown, the Chiefs have until Friday at 4 p.m. ET to get a deal signed. Otherwise, Brown would have to play 2022 under the one-year, $16.66 million tag.

Both sides expressed optimism last month at reaching agreement, but Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports they are not close with the clock ticking down.

Brown’s representation has talked to the Chiefs in recent days, but Garafolo says no deal is expected. Barring an 11th-hour agreement, Brown is expected to sit out the start of training camp, potentially all of it, with “even Week 1” in question, per Garafolo.

Brown had threatened that last month in an interview with NFL Media, saying, “It’s not the year to go into the season with a backup left tackle.”

The Chiefs don’t have a great option behind Brown. They need him after the Raiders added Chandler Jones to pair with Maxx Crosby; the Broncos signed Randy Gregory to go with Bradley Chubb; and the Chargers traded for Khalil Mack to pair with Joey Bosa.

The Chiefs traded for Brown last offseason. He started 16 regular-season games for the team, missing one game with a calf injury, and earned his third consecutive Pro Bowl.

