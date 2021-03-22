Report: Chiefs an option for free agent WR Josh Reynolds before he signed with Titans

Another swing and a miss for the Kansas City Chiefs during the 2021 free agency period.

After missing out on JuJu Smith-Schuster, the team has remained active in the free agent market for receivers. Well another receiver just came off the board, with former Rams WR Josh Reynolds agreeing to terms with the Tennessee Titans.

According to ESPN’s Dianna Russini, the Chiefs were an option for Reynolds. That suggests that the Chiefs showed some level of interest in Reynolds, perhaps even inviting him into the facility for a visit. It doesn’t seem like they made a big push to get Reynolds in the building, though.

The Titans adding some weapons. Josh Reynolds will sign with the Tennessee Titans, per source.

The wide receiver had a few great options including the Kansas City Chiefs, but he chose to go play for the Titans. — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) March 22, 2021

Free agent receivers this go around aren’t really liking the idea of joining the Chiefs. On one hand a selling point for Kansas City to any receiver who joins the team is that they won’t be double-covered. Teams devote so much attention to Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce, that they’ll have opportunities.

There’s also a downside to that too, being that there are only so many opportunities to go around within the offense. Receivers are also looking at guys like Demarcus Robinson and Sammy Watkins, who are still out on the free-agent market, and they’re thinking to themselves, ‘Is that going to be me a year from now if I sign with them?’

It’s a tough crowd and the receiver market is getting lesser in quality and quantity by the day. At this rate, the best option for the Chiefs might be to continue developing their own talent and prioritize the position early on in the draft.

