Report: Chiefs opting out of OL Erving's deal

The Kansas City Chiefs will opt out of the final year of offensive lineman Cameron Erving's deal, according to Terez Paylor of Yahoo Sports.

Erving, a first-round pick of the Cleveland Browns in 2015, was traded to the Chiefs in 2017 and signed a two-year extension worth $8.3 million in 2018.

The reigning Super Bowl champion Chiefs will save a little over $3 million by opting out of the deal, though they still will take a $1.4 million dead-money cap hit.

The 27-year-old has played in 69 games (42 starts) through five NFL seasons, seeing time at all five positions up front. He saw action in 13 games (eight starts) at tackle for the Chiefs last season.

--Field Level Media