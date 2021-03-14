Report: Chiefs will not tender Deon Yelder

The Chiefs are not tendering tight end Deon Yelder as a restricted free agent, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports.

Yelder, 26, played six snaps in Super Bowl LV after being activated back to the active roster from injured reserve. He went on injured reserve Jan. 16 with a groin injury.

He caught seven passes for 36 yards in 14 regular-season games in 2020. Yelder played 194 offensive snaps and 89 on special teams.

Yelder has spent three seasons with the team.

In his first two seasons, Yelder played 12 games with one start and caught three passes for 50 yards.

Yelder played all three postseason games in 2019, catching one pass for 11 yards against Houston in the divisional round.

