Report: Chiefs not optimistic about Chris Jones

Officially, Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones is questionable for today’s game with a calf injury. Unofficially, it sounds like he’s a long shot to play.

There’s not a ton of optimism about Jones’ status, James Palmer of NFL Network reports.

Jones will test his injured calf in pregame warmups and see what he can do, but when he did that before last week’s game against the Texans he wasn’t close. Jones was on the practice field only once during the week, on Friday, when he was limited.

One of the league’s top interior pass rushers, Jones led the Chiefs with nine sacks during the regular season.