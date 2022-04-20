Report: Chiefs not actively pursuing trade for 49ers WR Deebo Samuel

San Francisco 49ers WR Deebo Samuel’s trade request has been made public for just a few hours, but it appears the Kansas City Chiefs are focused on other things.

According to CBS Sports NFL reporter Josina Anderson, the Chiefs are not currently actively pursuing a trade for Samuel. They view him as highly-talented, but with eight days to go until the 2022 NFL draft, their focuses are on that event and not a trade for Samuel per Anderson’s sources. Anderson’s report seems to suggest that the market for Samuel might not be as strong as say, Tyreek Hill’s market was.

When requesting a trade (like Deebo Samuel has, though not guaranteeing move) you always garner feedback from the market. Regarding the #Chiefs, a league source told me while Samuel is regarded as highly talented, the team is not actively pursing him currently*, focused on Draft. — IG: JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) April 20, 2022

It shouldn’t come as a huge surprise that this would come out about the Chiefs in regards to a potential trade. Samuel has been on the trade market for over a week per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. In that span, Kansas City hasn’t seemingly altered its plans when it comes to pre-draft visits. They’ve now hosted seven receivers on top-30 visits including four players (Jameson Williams, George Pickens, John Metchie and Christian Watson) who are projected to be selected in the first two rounds of the 2022 NFL draft. That alone suggests that they are, in fact, focused on the draft and adding a wide receiver (or two) through it.

At the same time, with the draft rapidly approaching, it’s smokescreen season. Any reports at this time should be taken with a grain of salt. That’s one reason why Anderson’s report emphasizes the word currently. Things can change very quickly this time of the year.

Story continues

List