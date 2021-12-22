Report: Chiefs have no new positive COVID-19 tests on Wednesday

The Chiefs have had several key players go on the reserve/COVID-19 list in the last few days. But the club will apparently not need to make any additions on Wednesday.

Per NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, there were no new positive tests for the Chiefs today.

Tight end Travis Kelce and receiver Tyreek Hill — quarterback Patrick Mahomes‘ top two targets — were both among the players Kansas City placed on the COVID-19 list earlier this week. They have a chance to test out of the COVID-19 protocol before Sunday’s game against Pittsburgh.

Defensive lineman Chris Jones, linebacker Willie Gay, and receiver Josh Gordon missed last Thursday’s victory over the Chargers while on COVID reserve. Kicker Harrison Butker, cornerback Charvarius Ward, cornerback Rashad Fenton, and tight end Blake Bell have also been placed on the list this week.

