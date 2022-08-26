The Chiefs have made a change to receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster‘s incentives package that should increase his overall pay.

Per Field Yates of ESPN, Kansas City and Smith-Schuster agreed to an amended contract that will double his per-game roster bonus from $30,000 to $60,000. Smith-Schuster is now eligible to earn $510,000 in per-game roster bonuses in 2022.

Smith-Schuster’s original contract was effectively for one year and $3.25 million with an incentives package that could result in another $7.5 million.

Smith-Schuster agreed to his deal before the Chiefs traded Tyreek Hill to the Dolphins.

After Hill’s departure, Kansas City signed receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling to a three-year deal that had much more favorable terms for the player than Smith-Schuster.

Report: Chiefs increase JuJu Smith-Schuster’s per-game roster bonus originally appeared on Pro Football Talk