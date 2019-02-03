Report: Chiefs identify, ban laser-wielding fan

The fan who aimed a laser light at Patriots quarterback Tom Brady from the stands at Arrowhead Stadium has reportedly been identified by the Chiefs.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the fan has been banned from Arrowhead Stadium for life as a result. Video from the game shows a green laser at Brady’s head and torso before he took a snap in the Patriots win.

“There’s a lot of pride in Kansas City, and we and our fans thought, ‘You don’t do that here,'” a Chiefs official said.

The fan is also facing criminal charges as a result of the incident. Per the report, the Kansas City police department wanted to cite the fan with disorderly conduct. The team has been pushing for a stronger charge as they feel “the harshest penalty possible” will deter others from repeating the act in the future.