Report: Chiefs hosting former 49ers CB K’Waun Williams on free agent visit

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Charles Goldman
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Kansas City Chiefs continue to poke around the free agent market for some potential bargains, this time checking out one of the best remaining slot cornerbacks.

According to NJ.com beat reporter Mike Kaye, the Chiefs are set to host former San Francisco 49ers CB K’Waun Williams on Tuesday. He’ll join former Los Angeles Chargers DE Melvin Ingram, who is also scheduled to visit the team on Tuesday.

Williams, 29, began his career as an undrafted free agent out of Pitt, joining the Cleveland Browns in 2014. He earned a roster spot in his rookie season as a primary contributor on special teams and working as a slot corner on defense. An ankle injury cost him the 2016 NFL season, but he’d sign a prove-it deal the following year with the 49ers, eventually earning a three-year extension worth nearly $9 million.

In his six healthy seasons, Williams has appeared in 77 games with 38 career starts. He’s accumulated 249 combined tackles, 16 tackles for loss, six sacks, 10 QB hits, 10 forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries, three interceptions and 23 passes defended. In Super Bowl LIV, Williams recorded six tackles against Kansas City.

The Chiefs landing a slot corner in free agency would allow them to continue to utilize L’Jarius Sneed on the outside next season opposite Charvarius Ward. It’d also allow Tyrann Mathieu to roam in the secondary, which is what he thrived doing in 2020. Kansas City has a need for depth at the position with players like Bashaud Breeland and Antonio Hamilton set to become free agents.

List

6 AFC West stories from last week for Chiefs fans to know

Recommended Stories

  • Chiefs hosting former Chargers DE Melvin Ingram on free agent visit

    A rival could soon become a friend as an ex-Chargers defensive end visits the Chiefs.

  • Only 2 players remain from 49ers 10-player draft class in 2017

    The San Francisco 49ers picked 10 players in the 2017 NFL draft. They have only two left as 2021 free agency rolls on.

  • Free agency moves and other Rams news from the last week

    We check in with the Arizona Cardinals' division rival to see what moves they have made in NFL free agency.

  • What are the cap ramifications of Dolphins cutting OT Isaiah Wilson?

    What are the cap ramifications of Dolphins cutting OT Isaiah Wilson?

  • Full 2021 NFL draft order

    Check out the official updated pick order for all seven rounds of the 2021 NFL draft

  • Chiefs Wire community mock draft roundup

    How has free agency impacted Chiefs fans' thoughts on the 2021 NFL draft?

  • With conditions satisfied, Seahawks’ trade for Gabe Jackson now official

    The Seattle Seahawks have announced that all trade conditions have been satisfied so the acquisition of guard Gabe Jackson is now official.

  • Does Kenny Golladay's addition change the Giants' 2021 NFL Draft plans?

    With wide receiver Kenny Golladay on board, what will the Giants do now in the 2021 NFL Draft?

  • MoMA wants to cancel Philip Johnson – many who knew him do not

    A gallery bearing the architect’s name also seeks to obliterate it. A fellow gay Ohioan, I hold his youthful outrages forgivable Philip Johnson poses with a model of his AT&T building, in May 1978. Photograph: Bill Pierce/Time Life Pictures/Getty Images Whether you’re me or the Duchess of Sussex, to be Black is to always be negotiating around the bias of others. Racism is omnipresent. White supremacy is the west’s original sin. But what about when charges of racism seem to be made up? Assessing people from the past by the standards of today, as lots of young people seem to do, no one is perfect. But, antagonistic to human frailty, for want of sufficient purity, many are prone to dismiss people who offer much that recommends them. Despite Dr Martin Luther King Jr praising her for affording Black women choice and Black couples self determination through family planning, Margaret Sanger is said to have advocated Black genocide. Even “the Emancipator”, Abraham Lincoln, is called racist. It’s mostly for things he said to avoid division and prevent war. It doesn’t seem to help that he was esteemed by Frederick Douglass as a personal friend, as well as a friend to the “colored race”. Lincoln helped pass the 13th amendment and envisioned the 14th and 15th. But his dying for advancing all three seemingly means nothing? The latest example of calling out someone dead as racist is going on at the Museum of Modern Art. Opened 27 February and running through to the end of May, a new exhibition, Reconstructions: Architecture and Blackness in America, challenges and seeks to dismiss the legacy of Philip Johnson, the modernist master who did so much to start and cultivate MoMA. Presented in a gallery dedicated to Johnson’s memory, the participants’ introductory manifesto obliterates an inscription in his honor. When the goal is inclusion, is a tit-for-tat banishment necessary or even useful? It is a disquietingly existential exhibition, big on abstract ideas but with little by way of actual buildings to show. The organizers contend: “We take up the question of what architecture can be – not a tool for imperialism and subjugation, not a means for aggrandizing the self, but a vehicle for liberation and joy.” Johnson’s “white supremacist views and activities”, they say, “make him an inappropriate namesake within any education or cultural institution that purports to serve a wide public”. But when the goal is inclusion, is a tit-for-tat banishment necessary or even useful? Already successful in removing Johnson’s name from a building he designed at Harvard, some seek to “cancel” him at MoMA too. As an American correspondent covering the rise of Nazi Germany, Johnson was all his harshest detractors say. He envisioned a fascist revolution with elite leaders. Hegemony, patriarchy and privilege convinced Johnson the brute force of the state, allied with technological advance and modern aesthetics, could end suffering for the poor, increase wealth and defeat communism. The Seagram Building in New York, completed in 1958 by Ludwig Mies van der Rohe and Philip Johnson. Photograph: Archive Photos/Getty Images Once war loomed, he turned on a dime. Enlisting in the US army, he became a democratic patriot. Even so, perhaps his greatest friend, the gay, Jewish artistic impresario, connoisseur and philanthropist Lincoln Kirstein, who established and cultivated the New York City Ballet in much the same way Johnson promoted MoMA, would not talk to him for two years. At issue then, as now, was Johnson’s past Nazi infatuation, as well as his racism. But is racism no worse than most people’s irredeemable? Historian Robert AM Stern is Jewish. He counts Johnson as a critical mentor. TV commentator Barbara Walters developed a friendship with Johnson after she reprimand him for not being out and proudly gay. According to the Black architect Roberta Washington, at work on a history of African American designers in New York state, “Johnson employed at least two Black men whom I’ve interviewed for my book”. Professor Steven Semes, of Notre Dame, recalls others from when he worked for Johnson in the 1980s. The first was Percy Griffin, a Mississippi native whose family were sharecroppers. Griffin has said both he and Julius Twyne got along well with their former boss. Far from having faced discrimination, Griffin expressed gratitude for an exception which allowed him to work part-time and without a license. “He paid me full pay,” Griffin told the Architecture School Review, “the same pay he gave to the architects that had already graduated, for five years, and I took off any day that my class was going on, and he never took off a dime. He kept paying me the same he paid everyone else … for five long years. And he also gave me personal crits on my school projects … I got the chance to meet Louis Kahn, Salvador Dali, Andy Warhol and others and go to parties with them, because they all knew Philip Johnson and he would invite everyone to the party. I wouldn’t trade that for any school in the entire world: Going to school up at City College, and being in the office of Philip Johnson.” I was a friend of Johnson’s older sister, Jeanette Dempsey, in his hometown, Cleveland. I met Johnson after moving to New York in 1985. He was fascinating. He told me how, more than a century before, the Black architect Julian Abele worked hand-in-hand with white practitioner Horace Trumbauer as his head designer. Johnson called the house Abele designed for the industrialist James Duke, now the Institute of Fine Arts at New York University, “exceptional”. In the grill at the Four Seasons he remembered how, back from Germany in 1934, he made a fateful jaunt to Harlem’s Club Hot-Cha. On seeing the elegant African American singer Jimmie Daniels, Johnson said, he determined to make the beautiful youth his lover. Johnson could be exceedingly charming. But had he really repented? His Jewish friends and Black employees thought so. So do I. A fellow gay Ohioan, at least I’m invested in hoping Philip Johnson’s youthful outrages are forgivable, that his recompense and reconciliation, and mine, are a possibility. None of us only amounts to our worst mistake. Today, we all need what Philip Johnson died imagining he’d found: the opportunity to evolve – a chance to become better people.

  • Free agent moves and other 49ers news from the last week

    We check in with the Cardinals' division rivals to see what activity they have had in free agency so far.

  • Lindor crushes a 2-run bomb, deGrom strikes out 5 as Mets defeat Nationals 6-2 on Sunday

    Francisco Lindor continues to heat up, crushing a 2-run home run over the right field wall in the Mets win over the Nationals. Jacob deGrom also finished the day with 5 strikeouts and a win in what was a preview of New York's Opening Day match up.

  • 5 best WRs still remaining after the 1st wave of free agency

    The Baltimore Ravens have shown interest in WRs and still need help. Here are the best WRs still available in 2021 NFL free agency

  • Ex-top aide to former Maltese PM charged with corruption

    A former top government aide in Malta who was investigated by a journalist later killed by a car bomb has been arraigned in a Maltese court on charges of money-laundering, fraud and corruption. Keith Schembri, who was chief of staff to Prime Minister Joseph Muscat, entered a not-guilty plea to the charges, which stem from an investigation of alleged financial crimes going back years. Schembri, for years one of Malta’s more politically influential figures, was denied bail and jailed after Saturday's arraignment.

  • Detroit Lions' Michael Brockers 'can wield the hammer of Thor,' signs $24 million extension

    Rams traded Michael Brockers to Detroit Lions for low price of 2023 seventh-round pick after he declined to cut his 2021 pay in half

  • Jags claim former Cowboys WR Jon’Vea Johnson off waivers

    Jags WR coach Sanjay Lal and former Cowboys WR Jon’Vea Johnson will be reuniting in Jacksonville.

  • UFC fighter Julija Stoliarenko collapses at weigh-in before fight cancelled

    The 27-year-old was visibly unsteady when on the stage and stumbled backwards before collapsing

  • Seahawks backup QB Alex McGough under investigation for assault

    Seattle Seahawks backup quarterback Alex McGough is under investigation for allegedly assaulting a man at a bar in Tampa on St. Patrick's Day.

  • 2021 NFL free agency: 6 free agent CBs the Steelers could use

    The Steelers might need to dip into free agency for a cornerback.

  • NFL Top 25 remaining free agents: Mitchell Schwartz tops the list

    Free agency only officially began Wednesday, but most of the top free agents already know where they are playing next season. The top 37 players on PFT’s top 100 were franchised and/or have signed a new deal. Only 26 of the top 100 remain without a contract for 2021, and many of those are coming [more]

  • 2021 NFL mock draft: 49ers select Caleb Farley, swap picks with Vikings

    The 49ers have been linked to this defensive back numerous times during the draft process.