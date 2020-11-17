Report: Chiefs to host ex-Giants CB DeAndre Baker on a visit

The Kansas City Chiefs could have some secondary help on the way. According to a report from New York Post reporter Paul Schwartz, the Chiefs are set to host former New York Giants CB DeAndre Baker for a visit on Wednesday morning.

Baker, 23, was released by the Giants back in September. His release came after he was charged with four counts of armed robbery from an incident that took place in January. Baker has since been cleared of all charges and the lawyer of his accusers has been arrested on charges of bribery.

Appearing in 16 games for New York in 2019, Baker recorded 61 total tackles, two tackles for loss and eight passes defended. He had a promising outlook for the Giants in 2020 prior to his release.

Former Giants CB DeAndre Baker is in New Jersey today cleaning up his affairs.

He is headed to Kansas City tomorrow morning to meet with the Chiefs, according to a source. — Paul Schwartz (@NYPost_Schwartz) November 17, 2020

Baker was the 30th overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, hailing from the University of Georgia. The Chiefs, of course, didn’t have a first-round draft pick in 2019 after they’d traded it to the Seattle Seahawks to acquire DE Frank Clark. Had Kansas City kept the pick, Brett Veach would have had a chance to draft Baker at pick No. 29.

They appeared to have an interest in Baker back then too, as he was among the players who met with the team at the 2019 NFL Scouting Combine. Many even predicted that the Chiefs would draft Baker prior to their decision to trade away their first-round draft pick.

This team has been known to roll the dice on former first-round draft picks. Look at guys like Reggie Ragland, Emmanuel Ogbah and even this year with Taco Charlton. There are some concerns regarding Baker’s character, even with him being cleared of these charges. He did play with Mecole Hardman at UGA, so the front office has a former teammate in the building who can give Kansas City an honest evaluation.

As for Baker’s scheme fit, there is some debate as to whether he fits what Steve Spagnuolo likes to do. The good thing is, the Chiefs are currently loaded at the cornerback position and likely won’t need to get him on the field right away. This could merely be about grabbing a talented player at below-market-value with potential returns in the future.

