Associated Press

Kirk Cousins, coming off a career-best 35 touchdown passes last season, said he's more than willing to be “an open book” when it comes to mentoring Mond. “You're helpful and you're there and you make yourself available,” Cousins said, describing his general approach to helping the entry-level players at his position. When Cousins played for Washington, his rookie-year guide was Rex Grossman, who'd previously played in a Super Bowl for Chicago and was in his 10th NFL season.