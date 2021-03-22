Report: Chiefs free agent WR Sammy Watkins to visit Ravens on Tuesday

Charles Goldman
·2 min read
The Kansas City Chiefs could lose their first unrestricted free agent of the 2021 free agency period to an AFC foe.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Sammy Watkins is set to take a free-agent visit with the Baltimore Ravens on Tuesday. Watkins joined the Chiefs as a free-agent acquisition ahead of the 2018 season. When he’s been healthy during the past three seasons, he’s a vital part of the passing attack in Kansas City, especially so in the playoffs.

The No. 4 overall pick in the 2014 NFL draft, Watkins has also played for the Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Rams. Baltimore would be the fourth stop so far during his NFL career.

Since 2018, Watkins has appeared in 34 games, starting 31 games for the Chiefs. During that span, he’s amassed 129 receptions for over 1,600 yards and eight touchdowns. His playoff numbers have been superb as well, with 25 receptions for 477 yards and one touchdown since 2018.

Both the Chiefs and the Ravens have been involved in the free agent receiver market, showing interest in players like JuJu Smith-Schuster, but to no avail. Watkins is one of the best free agents remaining out there and it looks like Baltimore will make a strong push to sign him. Meanwhile, Kansas City is left with few options to upgrade the position and it’s unclear if they’ll make any sort of effort to retain Watkins.

List

Ranking Chiefs' roster needs after first wave of free agency

