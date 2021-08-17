Report: Chiefs DE Frank Clark to have MRI on aggravated hamstring

Kansas City Chiefs DE Frank Clark aggravated his hamstring injury during practice on Tuesday.

According to a new report from NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, Clark is scheduled to have an MRI on his injured hamstring. This is precautionary and the team doesn’t seem to think the injury is anything that would keep him from playing in the season opener.

Clark left the Chiefs’ August 12 training camp practice with hamstring spasms. He sat out two more practices and the preseason opener against the San Francisco 49ers as a precaution. He was back at practice on Tuesday and made it about halfway through the practice period before being assisted off the field by the training staff.

#Chiefs DL Frank Clark aggravated his hamstring in practice today and will undergo an MRI, source said, but with over three weeks to recover before the Sept. 12 opener, there’s optimism he’ll be ready to go. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 17, 2021

Clark’s offseason troubles haven’t just been injury-related. Ahead of training camp details emerged of Clark’s arrest for possession of an illegal firearm, the second of such arrests in three months. His arraignment has been delayed until October.

With 53-man roster cuts coming in late August, Clark’s injury and legal status could come into play when it comes to how many edge rushers the team carries on the roster. Our latest projection has the team carrying five defensive ends, including Clark. It’s possible that the team decides to keep an extra defensive end with the various troubles that Clark has encountered this offseason.

