Report: Chiefs DE Frank Clark should be good to go vs. Panthers

The Kansas City Chiefs expect good news when they test their lone questionable player ahead of their Week 9 game against the Carolina Panthers.

Chiefs DE Frank Clark dealt with a swollen knee in practice this week. He sat out the first day of practice on Wednesday and was limited in practice on each of the consecutive practice days. It put his status for today’s game against the Panthers in doubt as he was assigned a questionable game status designation.

According to NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport, Clark should play on Sunday. It sounds like the team will test his knee out ahead of the game, but he was trending in the right direction as of Saturday.

#Chiefs DE Frank Clark (knee) should be good to go today vs. the #Panthers, source said. Meanwhile, WR Sammy Watkins (hamstring) was ruled out yesterday. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 8, 2020





Clark’s availability in this one will be very important for the Chiefs. Carolina ruled out starting LT Russell Okung, but they’ll also return RB Christian McCaffrey from injured reserve. K.C. will need Clark as close to 100% as possible in order to take full advantage of a missing left tackle. They’ll also need him in there to help slow down the dynamic rusher in McCaffrey. Clark is known as one of the team’s best defenders and is vital to both the run defense and the pass rush for the Chiefs.