Report: Chiefs DE Frank Clark arrested in Los Angeles for illegal firearm possession

The Kansas City Chiefs recently wrapped their mandatory minicamp, breaking for just over a month prior to reconvening for training camp. Typically, players receive the “stay out of trouble talk” from head coach Andy Reid. Unfortunately, that talk seems to have fallen upon deaf ears in the case of one Frank Clark.

According to a report from TMZ Sports, Clark was pulled over in Los Angeles on a routine traffic stop on Sunday. Police found Clark in possession of an illegal firearm during the stop. He was arrested for felony possession of an illegal firearm and posted a $35,000 bond on Monday.

Clark, 28, joined the Chiefs via trade with the Seattle Seahawks ahead of the 2019 NFL season. He signed a 5-year deal worth over $100 million. He currently is the highest-paid defensive player on the team and has the largest salary cap hit of any player in Kansas City. He is also coming off of what was statistically his worst seasons since he entered the league back in 2015.

Asked about his offseason just days ago, Clark said he was focused heading into the upcoming season.

“Just extreme focus,” Clark said. “You’ve got to digest everything to be able to come back with a clear mindset going into each year. Basically, it’s hard to wash out that taste of losing the Super Bowl, but that’s why you have the offseason, so you can come back, go recuperate and come back with a fresh mindset into training camp.”

Now, Clark will have an off-field discretion to answer for. The NFL won’t issue a suspension under the NFL’s personal conduct policy until the legal process has worked itself out. According to police records, Clark is due in court on these charges the day after the Chiefs’ Week 6 game against the Washington Football Team.

