Report: Chiefs finalizing one-year deal with Daniel Sorensen

The Chiefs are closing in on a one-year deal with veteran safety Daniel Sorensen, Herbie Teope of the Kansas City Star reports.

Sorensen, 31, has played all seven seasons of his NFL career for the Chiefs since they signed him as an undrafted free agent.

He played 15 games with 11 starts in 2020, seeing action on 879 defensive snaps and 170 on special teams.

In his career, Sorensen has appeared in 94 games with 32 starts. He has 356 tackles, 3.5 sacks, 10 interceptions, 25 pass breakups, four forced fumbles and four fumble recoveries.

