Report: Chiefs finalizing one-year deal with Daniel Sorensen

Rep. Tom Reed (R-N.Y.) on Sunday apologized and announced he won't be seeking office in 2022 after a former lobbyist accused him of sexual misconduct.Driving the news: Nicolette Davis, 29, told the Washington Post in a report published Friday that Reed was drunk when the incident allegedly happened in a Minneapolis bar in 2017. In a statement to news outlets, Reed said: "I hear her voice and will not dismiss her."In reflection, my personal depiction of this event is irrelevant," he said. "In reflection, my personal depiction of this event is irrelevant. Simply put, my behavior caused her pain, showed her disrespect and was unprofessional. I was wrong, I am sorry, and I take full responsibility."Reed said that he entered treatment in 2017, as he recognized that he was "powerless over alcohol." He apologized to his wife and family, adding that he intended to "dedicate my time and attention to making amends for my past actions."The big picture: Davis alleges Reed unhooked her bra without her consent. She shared with WashPost a text she said she sent an Aflac colleague at the time, stating: "A drunk congressman is rubbing my back. Another text read "HELP HELP."Reed declined to comment to WashPost Friday beyond issuing a statement that read: "This account of my actions is not accurate."For the record: Reed had begun hiring staffers in order to challenge in the gubernatorial elections Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D), who is himself facing sexual misconduct allegations.