Report: Chiefs finalizing deal to re-sign DB Daniel Sorensen

The Kansas City Chiefs continue to make headway in re-signing their own free agents.

According to Kansas City Star beat writer Herbie Teope, the Chiefs are closing in on bringing back defensive back Daniel Sorensen on a one-year deal. The longest-tenured defender in Kansas City, Sorensen joined the team as an undrafted free agent out of Andy Reid’s alma mater, BYU, following the 2014 NFL draft. He’s since worked his way up as a key contributor on defense, as a dime linebacker and safety. He’s also one of the team’s special teams leaders.

Sorensen signed a four-year contract extension worth $16 million with the Chiefs back in 2016. He’s been here for the entirety of his professional career and he looks to extend that by at least one season with his new deal.

#Chiefs are closing in on finalizing a one-year deal to bring back S Daniel Sorensen, source says. — Herbie Teope (@HerbieTeope) March 22, 2021

An unheralded player, Sorensen is coming off a career season in Kansas City, appearing in 15 games and starting 11. He recorded 91 total tackles, two forced fumbles, two tackles for loss, four quarterback hits, three interceptions, and five passes defended during the regular season. The veteran defensive back is also beloved in the locker room and praised for his work ethic.

It makes a ton of sense for the Chiefs to bring back Sorensen given the free agent market. He knows the system and it’d be hard to replace the amount of snaps that he plays for the team with any one player. He played over 80% of the defensive snaps in 2020 and over 35% of the special teams snaps. He has an uncanny ability to come up with plays at some of the biggest moments, such as his game-saving forced fumble in the AFC divisional-round against the Cleveland Browns.

This also means the team will enter the draft with one less need. That’ll go a long way toward keeping this team at its best next season.

