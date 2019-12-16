Report: Chiefs fear Alex Okafor has torn pec

The Chiefs are finally getting healthy at the same time on offense, now have another issue on defense to deal with.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Chiefs fear that defensive end Alex Okafor has a torn pectoral. He’s having an MRI today.

The 28-year-old Okafor has played 45.9 percent of their defensive snaps, and has five sacks in 10 games, becoming a solid rotational player for them.

The injury comes at a time when Frank Clark has been playing through a stomach ailment.