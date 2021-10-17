Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo defended safety Daniel Sorensen against critics this week, but it seems neither he nor the rest of the team’s decision makers disagreed with those who think Juan Thornhill should be getting more playing time in the secondary.

Spagnuolo said this week that the team’s defensive struggles are “not about one guy” and that he things Sorensen has had “a lot of good snaps” in response to questions about Sorensen’s miscues in the first five weeks of the season. Those comments did not suggest a change in roles was imminent, but a report on Sunday morning sends a different message.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Thornhill is expected to start over Sorensen against Washington this week and in the games to come. Thornhill has played 43 percent of the team’s defensive snaps this year and has 11 tackles and a forced fumble.

The Chiefs are allowing more yards per play than any team in league history. As Spagnuolo said, that’s not on one person but the Chiefs are hoping that a tweak to the defensive backfield will help bring better results in the future.

Report: Chiefs are expected to start Juan Thornhill over Daniel Sorensen originally appeared on Pro Football Talk