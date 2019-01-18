Report: Chiefs' Eric Berry expected to play in AFC championship

The Kansas City Chiefs will get a boost for Sunday’s AFC championship game with the return of safety Eric Berry.

Via NFL Network, Berry is “expected” to play against the New England Patriots.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Full practice participant

Berry, who missed much of the season with a nebulous heel injury — he played just two games this year, in Weeks 15 and 16 — and sat out the last two Chiefs games, was listed by the team as a full participant in practice on Wednesday and Thursday.

Chiefs safety Eric Berry is expected to play on Sunday in the AFC championship game. (AP)

Berry has been practicing with the first-team defense. Asked how Berry has looked in practice, coach Andy Reid said, “I see him out there looking like Eric Berry.”

Berry was not on the field when the Chiefs played the Patriots in Week 6.

Completely different defense

The 30-year-old Berry may be a little rusty on Sunday; he’s played in just three games over the last two seasons after tearing his Achilles in the 2017 season opener and thanks to this year’s heel injury.

But teammates and coaches say Kansas City’s defense is completely different with Berry on the field.

“It isn’t always the plays you make; it’s sometimes the plays you prevent, and he has that ability,” defensive coordinator Bob Sutton said. “And players respond to him. They appreciate all he’s been through, what he’s done here, the kind of player he is.”

Subscribe to The Yahoo Sports NFL Podcast

Apple Podcasts• Stitcher • Google Podcasts