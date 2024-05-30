Chiefs DL Isaiah Buggs charged with animal cruelty

As the Kansas City Chiefs continue with another week of organized team activities, more off-the-field drama is clouding their training. The latest revolves around Isaiah Buggs, a member of their defense, who has been charged animal cruelty in Alabama.

The Tuscaloosa Police Department received a report that two dogs were being left on the back porch of a home being rented by Buggs. Officers and animal control reportedly found a gray and white pit bull and a black rottweiler on a screened-in back porch without food or water access.

“Under no circumstance does Mr. Buggs condone the mistreatment of any animal,” Buggs’ agent, Trey Robinson, said in a statement to ESPN. “The dogs at issue did not belong to him, and he was unaware they remained at the property in question.”

Buggs played three seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers and the last two with the Detroit Lions before signing with the Chiefs in January as a practice squad player. He never played a down for Kansas City but signed a futures contract in February.

