Report: Chiefs have discussed bringing back OT Mike Remmers

The Kansas City Chiefs are going to have flux on the offensive line for the 2021 season. The release of Eric Fisher, Mitchell Schwartz and news that Austin Reiter won’t return makes that all but certain.

It would appear that the Chiefs are at least making an effort to retain one of their own pending free agents at the tackle position. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the team has been in discussions to bring back OT Mike Remmers.

Remmers signed with the Chiefs on a one-year deal ahead of the 2020 NFL season for $1.2 million and became one of the most important players of the season. His versatility was unrivaled, starting games at right guard, left guard, and right tackle. He moved to left tackle out of necessity in Super Bowl LV and we all know how that went, but in each of the three other positions, he was golden.

Note on the #Chiefs offensive line that lost its 2 tackles: They’ve been in discussions recently about bringing back OT Mike Remmers, source said. He thrived at RT before moving to the left side out of necessity in the Super Bowl. Should have a market, but KC hopes for a return. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 12, 2021

Kansas City is hopeful that Remmers will make a return, but they were also hopeful that Fisher and Schwartz would be ready to start the season. Remmers probably will cost more this time around, but he’d be a worthy investment. He didn’t allow a single sack during the NFL’s regular season and fewer than 20 pressures on the year. He’s a savvy veteran who took up a leadership role in 2020. He also knows the system and can plug-in to three positions with ease.

Remmers certainly wouldn’t be the only free-agent signing the Chiefs make at the tackle position. He’d be someone that would come in and compete for a starting job, but most likely end up as a spot starter. The team is expected to be heavily involved in the tackle market as they look to replace both Schwartz and Fisher for the 2021 season and beyond.

