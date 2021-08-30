The Chiefs have waived running back Derrick Gore, Sam McDowell of the Kansas City Star reports.

Gore had 18 carries for 86 yards and caught six passes for 82 yards in the preseason, ranking 15th in yards from scrimmage.

McDowell also reports the Chiefs are waiving offensive lineman Wyatt Miller, whom they signed in June. Miller has never played in an NFL regular-season game.

The Chiefs also have informed receiver Maurice Ffrench, safety Devon Key, defensive lineman Austin Edwards, linebacker Omari Cobb, defensive end Demone Harris, receiver Darrius Shepherd, receiver Dalton Schoen and safety Zayne Anderson they are among the team’s cuts, per The Star.

Report: Chiefs cut Derrick Gore, Wyatt Miller originally appeared on Pro Football Talk