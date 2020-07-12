After months of no news on the contract talks for Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones, there’s just a little news now.

Jones and the Chiefs have begun talking about a long-term contract, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.

But beginning to talk and actually reaching a long-term deal that’s agreeable for both parties are two different things, and with the July 15 deadline looming for franchise players to sign long-term contracts, it won’t be easy to get something done.

If Jones doesn’t sign a long-term deal, he would only be able to play the 2020 season on the one-year, $16.126 million franchise player salary. But Jones has hinted that he might not play at all if he doesn’t get a long-term deal. Jones said he has discussed that with Le'Veon Bell, who sat out the entire 2018 season after the Steelers franchised him, then signed with the Jets in 2019.

Both sides surely hope to get something done by July 15, but hoping they can get it done doesn’t mean they can come to an agreement on the money.

Report: Chiefs, Chris Jones have begun contract talks originally appeared on Pro Football Talk