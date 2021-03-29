Report: Chiefs attempted to re-sign DE Tanoh Kpassagnon

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Charles Goldman
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Tanoh Kpassagnon is reportedly finalizing a deal to join the New Orleans Saints in free agency, but that wasn’t his only option.

According to Kansas City Star beat writer Herbie Teope, the Chiefs attempted to bring back their former 2017 second-round draft pick. Kpassagnon instead chose to head to New Orleans, citing it as an “interesting opportunity” per Teope.

The Saints were among the teams to show pre-draft interest in Kpassagnon back in 2017, holding a private pre-draft workout with him when he was a prospect out of Villanova. Saints DL coach Ryan Nielsen put Kpassagnon through that private workout according to Teope and he remains on the current staff in New Orleans.

It’s not all that surprising to see Kpassagnon choose to move on. He’s a talented athlete who seems to have a lot of untapped potential. He wasn’t able to unlock that potential through two different defensive coaching staff’s in Kansas City. While he might not earn a starting role with the Saints, there is potential for him to be part of a healthy rotation including Cameron Jordan and Marcus Davenport. New Orleans lost DE Trey Hendrickson to the Bengals in free agency, so they certainly have some pass-rush production to make up for in 2021.

As for the Chiefs, they still appear to be in the market to add another defensive lineman, even after the addition of Jarran Reed. They specifically seem to be looking for help on the edge opposite Frank Clark. Melvin Ingram took a visit with the team and could still potentially sign with the team. There are some other players still available who make sense, such as Missouri native Aldon Smith.

Brett Veach could also turn his focus to a 2021 NFL draft class that has some intriguing talent at the position. Developing a young pass-rusher opposite Clark could certainly pay dividends in the future.

List

Chiefs players react to signing of former Seahawks DT Jarran Reed

Recommended Stories

  • Report: Former Chiefs DE Tanoh Kpassagnon to sign with Saints

    A former second-round draft pick by the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2017 NFL draft.

  • Daniel Sorensen re-signs with Chiefs

    What was expected is now official, as the Chiefs announced safety Daniel Sorensen is officially back with the club on Monday morning. Herbie Teope of the Kansas City Star previously reported the Chiefs and Sorensen were finalizing a one-year deal. Sorensen has been with Kansas City since signing with the club as an undrafted free agent [more]

  • Saints finalizing two-year contract with Chiefs DE Tanoh Kpassagnon

    The New Orleans Saints are closing in on a two-year contract with Kansas City Chiefs free agent DE Tanoh Kpassagnon, a 2017 NFL draft pick.

  • Alabama QB Mac Jones had pre-draft meeting with Bears

    Alabama's Mac Jones has been on the Bears' radar during this pre-draft process, and the team had a formal meeting with him.

  • How Mac Jones feels about 49ers potentially targeting him in NFL draft

    Mac Jones isn't surprised a team would move up to draft him at No. 3.

  • Report: Chiefs to sign former Seahawks DT Jarran Reed

    According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Chiefs are set to sign former Seahawks defensive tackle Jarran Reed. Reed was a late addition to the free-agent pool after Seattle and the veteran defensive tackle couldn’t come to an agreement on a restructured contract. He has appeared in 72 total games with the Seahawks, starting 63 games. During that span, he has recorded 194 total tackles, 22 sacks, 22 tackles for loss, 3 forced fumbles, 2 fumble recoveries and 58 QB hits. Pairing Reed with Chris Jones is a no-brainer. This move will make the interior pass rush in Kansas City among the best in the NFL

  • Jarran Reed agrees to one-year deal with Chiefs

    The Chiefs bolstered their defense Sunday, agreeing to terms on a one-year deal with defensive tackle Jarran Reed, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports. The contract is worth up to $7 million with $5 million guaranteed. Reed, whom the Seahawks cut Friday, reunites with Frank Clark on the Chiefs defensive line. Reed, a second-round choice in [more]

  • Time is right for Patriots and Stephon Gilmore to get a deal done

    Stephon Gilmore reportedly is open to signing a contract extension with the Patriots. Tom E. Curran explains why New England should feel similarly about locking up its top cornerback.

  • Neal, Kazee contract details follow Cowboys bargain-bin shopping model

    Fans have been celebrating the Cowboys finally paying attention to the safety position. But have they? If a top-100 safety capable of starting early if not on Day 1 doesn't emerge, then they may be yet again shopping in the wrong store, in the wrong mall.

  • Britain to roll out its third COVID vaccine Moderna in April

    Culture secretary Oliver Dowden confirmed the news on Sunday. Overall, Britain has ordered 17 million doses of the Moderna vaccine, which has a 94% efficacy rate in trials.

  • Chiefs OG Kyle Long says Raiders never offered him contract on visit

    Two weeks ago, free-agent guard Kyle Long was in Las Vegas. The son of Raiders Hall of Fame edge rusher had come out of a one-year retirement at the age of 32 and his first official visit was the place where he might have the chance to don the ...

  • Why 49ers passing on Mac Jones in NFL draft would 'shock' Chris Simms

    The 49ers should have their choice between Mac Jones, Justin Fields and Trey Lance at No. 3, but Chris Simms thinks the Alabama star is Kyle Shanahan's guy.

  • Shawn Williams heading to Cardinals on one-year deal

    The Cardinals are adding to their secondary depth. Arizona has agreed to terms with safety Shawn Williams to a one-year contract, the team announced on Monday. Williams, who turns 30 in May, has been in the league since 2013. He was a Bengals third-round pick that year, and spent his entire career with the club. [more]

  • Jarran Reed’s contract with Chiefs will pay $5M guaranteed

    This looks like a great deal for both the Kansas City Chiefs and Jarran Reed.

  • Game Recap: Lakers 96, Magic 93

    Otto Porter Jr. missed the game-tying 3pt FG attempt at the final buzzer as the Magic fell to the Lakers, 96-93. Dennis Schroder led the Lakers with 24 points, five rebounds and six assists, while Kyle Kuzma added 21 points and 11 rebounds in the victory. Dwayne Bacon tallied a career-high 26 points along with eight rebounds for the Magic in the losing effort. The Lakers improve to 30-17 on the season, while the Magic fall to 15-31.

  • 49ers sign WR Mohamed Sanu

    The San Francisco 49ers signed free-agent receiver Mohamed Sanu to a one-year deal on Saturday, according to his agent, Mike McCartney. The 49ers signed Smith on Sept. 18, but they cut him less than a month later on Oct. 6 after he made just one catch for nine yards in three games. In San Francisco, he will compete to be the team's No. 3 receiver, replacing Kendrick Bourne, who signed with the Patriots.

  • One fantasy baseball draft fade from every MLB team

    After revealing his sleeper picks for 2021 fantasy baseball, Dalton Del Don turns his attention to the players he thinks we should fade in drafts.

  • Fantasy fallout of Victor Oladipo to Heat and more NBA trade deadline deals

    Let's talk fantasy fallout of Victor Oladipo moving to the Heat and more deals from the NBA trade deadline.

  • Seven takeaways from the 2021 World Figure Skating Championships

    Highlighted by Nathan Chen’s brilliant free skate to win his third straight world title, learn the skating headlines as we approach the Olympic season.

  • Ben Askren fires back at ‘lucky’ Jorge Masvidal: ‘I made you famous. You’re welcome’

    Ben Askren and Jorge Masvidal have reignited their rivalry ahead of Askren's pro boxing debut.