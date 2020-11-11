Report: Chiefs ask NFL to launch inquiry into NFLPA over COVID-19 policy violation

The Kansas City Chiefs aren’t happy with the NFLPA right now.

According to a new report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Chiefs officials have asked the NFL to launch an investigation into the NFLPA over a potential COVID-19 protocol violation. The report claims that in late October an NFLPA representative conducted an in-person meeting with all K.C. players. The NFLPA representative in question was allegedly unmasked and intermingling with players while they were unmasked.

This is a problem because NFLPA representatives aren’t tested as frequently and routinely travel to numerous different NFL clubs during the course of the season. The Chiefs are claiming that this caused potential unnecessary exposure to COVID-19 for players and staff.

2/2 Concern is this is a violation of NFL-NFLPA protocols and the rep is not subject to same testing as players and personnel and regularly travels among clubs, per source. NFL and team believes this created unnecessary risk of exposure to players and staff. https://t.co/XG8b60qFUb — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 11, 2020

Kansas City recently had head athletic trainer Rick Burkholder test positive for COVID-19. On Tuesday, the team placed practice squad DT Braxton Hoyett on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Today, the team placed second-year WR Mecole Hardman on the reserve/COVID-19 list. The frustration on the part of the Chiefs, combined with the two recent transactions is quite alarming. Hopefully this is not the beginning of an outbreak.

Schefter added that the NFLPA was made aware of the situation and took action, but it’s clear that the Chiefs don’t believe that action was sufficient. It’s unclear what would come of an official investigation, but expect the NFL to take the allegations seriously with the safety of players and staff in mind.

