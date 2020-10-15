Report: Chiefs among final three teams Le’Veon Bell is considering

Recently released New York Jets RB Le’Veon Bell has narrowed down his next NFL home to one of three teams. The Kansas City Chiefs are among the three finalist teams according to a new report.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reports that Bell has narrowed down his search barring unforeseen change and is still weighing offers from three teams. Those teams are the Bills, Chiefs and Dolphins. His decision could come as early as today according to Fowler’s report. He also mentioned that a reunion with the Steelers was an unlikely scenario.

All three of the teams that Bell is considering play in the AFC, with two teams playing in the same division as his former team.

Buffalo and Kansas City make sense for Bell as potential playoff contenders, with both teams having 4-1 records on the season. The Chiefs have a better situation in terms of their running back room with Clyde Edwards-Helaire as the only true competition for playing time. Bell would have to fight Devin Singletary, Zack Moss and TJ Yeldon for minutes in Buffalo.

As for Miami, that’s where Bell trains during the offseason, somewhere he considers to be home. That team makes some sense if they’re looking to sign him to a long-term deal. But at 1-3 it doesn’t make much sense for him to play there on a short-term contract.

There is another common thread that each of these teams has. They all face the Jets within the next three weeks of NFL play.

The Chiefs face New York on Nov. 1, giving Bell the most time to get up to speed and face his old team. That could be something that factors into his decision as his time with the Jets went that poorly.