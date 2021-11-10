Report: Chiefs among 3 finalists for free agent WR Odell Beckham Jr.

The Kansas City Chiefs are right in the thick of the competition to sign now-free agent WR Odell Beckham Jr. following his release.

According to ESPN’s Dianna Russini the wide receiver “is honing in on” three potential suitors, including the Chiefs. The other two teams are the Green Bay Packers and the New Orleans Saints. That makes Kansas City the only AFC team in the hunt for Beckham Jr.’s services.

This is the first time that Beckham Jr. has been a free agent during his career, so he’s going to take his time with this decision. It’s also a little different joining a team nine weeks into the season, compared to joining somewhere during the offseason.

On the day in which he could make his final decision, free-agent WR Odell Beckham Jr. is honing in on the Chiefs, Packers and Saints, per league sources. — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) November 10, 2021

If the decision comes down to cap space, Kansas City is right in the middle of these three teams. They’ll be able to put forth a more competitive offer than New Orleans, but they won’t be able to match Green Bay, who had nearly double the cap space to the Chiefs.

If the decision comes down to fit, Kansas City certainly has a shot to convince Beckham Jr. over the other teams. They could sorely use a player with his skillset in the middle of the field. His reported willingness to work as a run-blocker and a decoy will work exceptionally well in Andy Reid’s offense too. There are also things like playing with a former MVP-quarterback in Patrick Mahomes.

If there’s one thing the Chiefs don’t have going for them, it’s the example of a midseason addition at wideout already on the roster. Josh Gordon hasn’t taken off in the Kansas City offense as expected and that could dissuade Beckham Jr. from joining the Chiefs.

Only time will tell how Beckham Jr. decides, but we should have a decision soon otherwise he’ll be risking getting his boots on the ground and running with his new squad in Week 10.

