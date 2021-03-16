The Chiefs are bringing back one of their offensive contributors.

According to Herbie Teope of the Kansas City Star, the club has agreed to terms with running back Darrel Williams on a one-year contract worth up to $2.13 million with $930,000 guaranteed. Williams was slated to become a restricted free agent.

Williams has been with Kansas City since signing as an undrafted free agent out of LSU in 2018. He’s registered 664 yards from scrimmage and six total touchdowns in 34 games. He played all 16 contests in 2020, netting 169 yards rushing with a touchdown and 18 receptions for 116 yards.

With Clyde Edwards-Helaire injured during the 2020 postseason, Williams started a playoff matchup. In all, he had 135 rushing yards and a touchdown plus seven catches for 35 yards in three games.

Report: Chiefs agree to terms with Darrel Williams on one-year deal originally appeared on Pro Football Talk